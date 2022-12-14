Matt Muehlebach looks forward to ‘unbelievable matchup’ with No. 9 Arizona hosting No. 6 Tennessee

Field Level Media

HOUSTON (AP) Ja'Vier Francis had career highs of 17 points and 15 rebounds, Marcus Sasser scored 17 points, and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first loss with a 74-46 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday night. Sasser, a preseason All-American, was 6 of 10 from the field after shooting 2 of 11 and scoring nine points in Houston's 71-65 loss to Alabama on Saturday. ''It was a great feeling to see the ball go in,'' Sasser said.