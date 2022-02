Associated Press

When the last pair crossed the line, the excruciating wait finally over, Gao Tingyu was swallowed by his teammates and coaches. Then he grabbed a Chinese flag and took off on a sprint around the infield at the Ice Ribbon, the striking red banner fluttering behind his head. When he pulled up alongside the finish line, Gao let out a scream that could be heard throughout the only new venue built in Beijing for this year's Winter Games.