Matt Muehlebach breaks down No. 7 Arizona's home win over No. 3 UCLA
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach discussed No. 7 Arizona men's basketball's 76-66 home win over No. 3 UCLA on The Postgame Report on Thursday, Feb. 3
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach discussed No. 7 Arizona men's basketball's 76-66 home win over No. 3 UCLA on The Postgame Report on Thursday, Feb. 3
The idea of being excited about yet another zombie video game in this, the year of our lord two-thousand and twenty-two, might seem ridiculous to some. Even I, a die-hard fan of the undead, understand how tired people are of zombies. They really are everywhere, from Back 4 Blood to Project Zomboid. But Dying Light 2 isn’t just another zombie game–a category that takes many forms, but rarely makes the act of moving around in the world exhilarating. Here, I’m reminded of games like Spider-Man and
The #Chiefs added some firepower on both sides of the ball in @TheDraftWire's latest 3-round mock draft.
Ethan Smith was 8-0 with a 2.78 ERA in 31 appearances in three seasons with Vanderbilt. He's now joining the Tennessee Vols baseball team.
The electric pickup’s 3.3-second blast to 60 mph takes the record from the 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX and its 3.7-second run.
Pac-12 Networks Ashley Adamson and Matt Muehlebach make the case for how Washington State men's basketball could qualify for the NCAA Tournament following the Cougars' 66-60 road win over Stanford on Thursday, February 3rd. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
Less than two weeks after falling to No. 3 UCLA in Los Angeles, No. 7 Arizona men's basketball got its revenge, defeating the Bruins 76-66 on Thursday (Feb. 3) in Tucson. With the win, Arizona improves to 18-2 (8-1) and moves into first place in the Pac-12 Conference. Five different Wildcats reached double figures in the contest, led by Kerr Kriisa's 16 points.
Who are the biggest winners from Day 1 of the Senior Bowl?
He's signaled a willingness to strike a deal on climate measures and cutting prescription drug prices. He also likes universal pre-K.
The Tennessee Lady Vols are not out of their slump, dropping another unranked upset on the road, this time against Florida basketball on Thursday.
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS has launched a limited-edition Valentine's Day shop made up of both classic...
Through 55 years, the Super Bowl has featured its share of classics – and duds. We sorted every game, ranking them from top to bottom.
No. 3 UCLA could complete a late comeback in the 76-66 loss to No. 7 Arizona, giving the Wildcats sole possession of top of Pac-12 standings.
UCLA forward Mac Etienne was cited by police after spitting on Arizona fans as the team left the court following a loss to the Wildcats Thursday.
Jimmy Garoppolo kept things together when they could have easily splintered. The sign of a true leader.
The new chapter of The Book of Boba Fett sees the return of Grogu, who trains with Luke Skywalker. Here's what the episode means for the future of Star Wars.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is a candidate for the Minnesota Vikings job. So now what?
Tom Brady spent a good portion of his career making the Jets suffer. Gang Green is glad to see the future Hall of Famer retire.
The Bears have found their new quarterbacks coach in Andrew Janocko to help the development of Justin Fields. Get to know Janocko:
David Crosby, Stephen Stills, and Graham Nash are the latest musicians to pull music from Spotify following a similar request from Joni Mitchell.
Paul R. Brown was the sole person aboard the 2005 Cessna Skylane airplane that crashed Tuesday afternoon into a wooded area in Licking County.