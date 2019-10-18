Matt Moore tosses touchdown to Tyreek Hill as Chiefs extend lead
Even without Patrick Mahomes on the field, the Denver Broncos can’t stop the Kansas City Chiefs.
Backup quarterback Matt Moore connected with Tyreek Hill for a 57-yard touchdown in the latter stages of the third quarter as the Chiefs took a 27-6 lead over the Broncos.
Moore replaced Mahomes in the second quarter after the Chiefs starter reportedly sustained a dislocated knee cap on a quarterback sneak on fourth down. Moore has completed 9 of 18 passes for 106 yards and the touchdown pass to Hill since taking over for Mahomes.
Mahomes was 10 of 11 for 76 yards and a touchdown to Mecole Hardman being exiting the game before halftime.
Scroll to continue with content