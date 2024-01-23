Matt’s Monday Mailbag: What should fans expect from Ken Niumatalolo?

Matt’s Mailbag: Which SJSU Coaches Are Joining Brent Brennan in Tucson?

SJSU reporter Matt Weiner weighs in on questions from fans related to former SJSU head coach Brent Brennan leaving SJSU for Arizona

Who’s out? Who’s in?

Hello and welcome to Matt’s Mailbag™ your go-to destination for all pressing SJSU football matters.

Enough chit-chat. Let’s get into it.

Ricky Delgado (@RickyDe70535587): “How much of a leash would u personally give the new guy before hitting the panic button?”

Personally, I’m using one of those really long, retractable leashes.

I’m not expecting much the first two seasons. Hopefully he could win 4-6 games so fans and the donor base don’t lose belief in him. But let’s face it. Niumatalolo is running a completely foreign offensive scheme with an offensive coordinator he’s never coached with before and several of SJSU’s best players have either graduated or hit the transfer portal.

Recapping today:

– Chubba Purdy decommitted from SJSU and transferred to Nevada

– RB Quali Conley hit the portal

– LB Bryun Parham hit the portal

– DE Tre Smith hit the portal

– DL Soane Toia hit the portal — matt weiner (@mattweiner20) January 22, 2024

If he doesn’t make a bowl game by year three and players are leaving in masses because of him, then get that panic button.

ksa (@ks_a49): “Are we screwed?”

No. Leadership transition is always a hectic thing. Those same players who hit the portal could realize they won’t find a better opportunity than SJSU and be back in San Jose by next fall. Plus, Niumatalolo has built a career on developing under-recruited talent and did so under stiff academic restrictions, too.

Sep 10, 2022; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Navy Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo walks through the bench during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Delgado (@RickyDe70535587): “Is it unfair to expect at least 7 wins this year despite a coaching change?”

Yes. He’s essentially starting from scratch and doesn’t even know what his entire staff will look like nearly a week out from February.

Other than Sacramento State and Kennesaw State, I don’t have SJSU as a clear favorite over any other team. But let’s remember it’s January 22. Lot’s can change.

Ricky Delgado (@RickyDe70535587): “How much change in culture do you anticipate? Coach Ken is not a carbon copy of Brennan but to my understanding, he amasses some of the same qualities.”

I think similar qualities start and end with an ambition to be a leaer and win football games.

If SJSU was to make another Hawaii Bowl appearance, I wouldn’t expect Niumatalolo to run shirtless with swim trunks, Viper shades and a thick coat of sunscreen on his nose to announce it like Brennan did.

Which isn’t bad. Maybe the Spartans could use someone who is more of a heavy.

King Tut (@KingByari): “I don’t know about this hire. Safe I guess but no splash. Offensively I know he is not bringing in triple option but that’s all he knows. We need a young splashy OC – who will our next OC be?”

Robb Silverstein (@RobbSilverstein): “Any realistic OC candidates in the mix yet?”

Drumroll please … the new offensive coordinator is Craig Stutzmann who comes to SJSU a year after guiding Texas State to a top-15 ranking nationwide in total offense (457.6 yards/game) and 12th in the country in scoring offense (36.7 points/game).

On paper it makes sense and offers hope that Niumatalolo can succeed without the triple option.

Sarah (@Smwallace06): “How many assistant coaches do you anticipate being back next year? And related, how many will they lose to Arizona/going with Brennan?”

Very hard to tell right now. But the only lock is OC Kevin McGiven who is now passing game coordinator/WR coach after Niumatalolo hired Stutzmann to become OC/QB coach.

As of right now, Alonzo “Zo” Carter (SJSU associate HC/RB Coach/Recruiting Coordinator), Joe Seumalo (DL coach), Josh Oglesby (OL coach), Matt Adkins (TE coach) and Cullen Carroll (strength and conditioning coach) are following Brennan to Arizona.

Ozark (@Ozmosis711): “Who is our likely starting QB next season?”

Jesús Cano (@Jesus_Cano88): “Are we finally going to see the Jay Butterfield era?”

If Stutzmann doesn’t bring anyone in, it’ll be a battle between redshirt sophomores Jay Butterfield and Tyler Voss and true freshman Anthony Garcia. I’ve considered the job Butterfield’s to lose, but with a new OC/QB coach I think the playing field has evened out. Simply becomes whoever is best at running Stutzmann’s “Spread and Shred” offense will play.

Jenni Steele (@JenniSteele): “OL coach prospects?”

I’m curious to see if Stutzmann brings Jordan Shoemaker over from Texas State. In their first year together, that helped Texas State rank as a top-15 offense in the country in 2023.

Or, if he goes with Mark Weber who was on the same staff as him at UH in 2019 when the Rainbow Warriors posted the nation’s fifth-rated passing attack and at Washington State in 2020 when the Cougars had the Pac-12’s top red zone offense and third-best passing game.

Playa (@J_Rawwbante): “Do you expect to see additional incoming transfers anytime soon?”

100%.

Just need some time for Niumatalolo to put the rest of his staff together.

Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron): “Why do you think Niumatalolo hadn’t gotten a head-coaching job yet?

I’m leaning toward AD’s feeling that he was too tied to the structure and triple option at Navy to deliver success elsewhere after he was let go in 2022. It could also be him not wanting to take a job for the sake of taking a job.

If he stayed at UCLA for another season in 2024, his name could build buzz worthy of him getting looks he couldn’t have before in the 2024-25 carousel.

Charles Myer (@CharlesMyer_UT): “Let’s go!! I love the hire, but truly hope he does not try to implement the triple option.”

Don’t worry he won’t, although, I am a bit disappointed.

I think it’d be fun for the funding of a school that brands itself as cunning and progressive to rely upon an offense that’s conservative and old.

Fake Matt Mumme (@FakeCoachMumme): “What is your grade for all of the new MWC coach hires this year?”

New Mexico (Bronco Mendenhall)- A

Boise State (Spencer Danielson) – A

San Jose State (Ken Niumatalolo) – Solid B

Nevada (Jeff Choate)- B

Wyoming (Jay Sawvell) – B-

Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton19): “I think it’s a great hire. Ten winning seasons and three-time coach of the year in the AAC. A year at UCLA gave him time to reflect and experience more growth. Could this actually be a great shot in the arm for our program?”

I think so.

If Niumatalolo can adjust to a completely new set of circumstances, then he’ll succeed. I just don’t think fans will feel as attached to him as they did with Brennan – and that’s fine. Because at the end of the day, want to know how to make a fan and donor base like you? Win games.

Karl (@Born_ont): “San Jose State University. I extend my sincerest wishes for nothing but the utmost success to you all. Congratulations on making a truly exceptional hiring decision for San Jose State University. I genuinely wish you all nothing but the very best of luck moving forward.”

Cue the Epic Handshake meme and photoshop a Spartan logo over Arnold Schwarzenegger and a Wildcat logo over Carl Weathers.

Ricky Delgado (@RickyDe70535587): “I’m assuming no Scott White at DC given the sudden transfers?”

Probably not. I don’t imagine him being promoted from special teams coordinator and linebackers coach from someone who didn’t initially hire him.

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Ricky Delgado (@RickyDe70535587): “What happened to the AD at Arizona?”

According to the Action Network’s Brett McMurhphy:

“Arizona AD Dave Heeke was fired for “financial & operational mismanagement, resulting in an athletic department financial ‘disaster,’ loss of major donors & mishandling of former coach Jedd Fisch’s contract.”

And according to 247 Sports’ Jason Scheer, “There is an audit on Arizona Athletic Department that will be released within the next week or so and the results were not good.”

If Arizona president Robert C. Robbins also gets fired, Brennan could lose his two most important supporters. Simultaneously Brennan better hope that no wrongdoing found in that audit could be deemed by the NCAA as ‘sanctionable.’

Chris Daniel (@ChrisDanielSRA): “1) When is the introductory News Conference, 2) Any word on which coaches are staying, 3) When will coach make his pitch to the players (and try to stop the portal hemorrhaging)?”

1) Not sure, but likely within the next week. 2) That list is mentioned above. 3) I believe that initial pitch was made Monday morning but likely to be an ongoing one.

