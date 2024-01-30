Matt’s Monday Mailbag: An early look into San Jose State football’s 2024 slate

SJSU reporter Matt Weiner weighs in on questions from Spartan Nation.

A way too early look ahead

Nicolas Sarabia (@sjrugby): “Given our current roster and next years schedule, what’s the early predictions for next seasons record?”

I have SJSU going 4-8 in year one of the Niumatalolo era. There are just too many guys to replace — nine potentially on offense, including quarterback — and the Mountain West slate could be dangerous. That said, I do think the Spartans will upset a woeful Stanford at home and use that win as proof they could return to bowl games heading into the 2025 campaign.

Keep in mind, my prediction comes to you a couple of months before the 2024 Spring Game.

Here goes:

Sacramento State – W

Kennesaw State – W

Washington State – L

Stanford – W

Air Force – L

Colorado State – L

Fresno State – L

Boise State – L

Nevada – W

UNLV – L

Wyoming – L

Oregon State – L

Nov 19, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Navy Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on during the second quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Hamilton (@MattHamilton19): “What does our QB room look like presently? Is Butter excited about the new OC?”

SJSU’s quarterback room features its new commit Dorian Hale, Jay Butterfield, Trevor Voss, Walker Eget, Anthony Garcia and Alonzo Contreras.

Craig Stutzmann, the Spartans’ newly minted offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, told me Butterfield is excited to learn his “Spread-N-Shred” offense at Niumatalolo’s introductory press conference. But that was before Hale, a bounce back from Sacramento State, committed to SJSU. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Butterfield’s initial excitement has decreased. Or, maybe, the added competition lit a fire under him.

Jenni Steele (@JenniSteele): “What can you tell us about the new OL coach?”

Nothing at the moment because no official announcement has been made. But once it is, I’ll do an in-depth look on that and all future staff hirings.

