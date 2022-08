USA Network

After a somewhat messy race at Indianapolis over the weekend, NASCAR driver and “Race For The Championship” star Daniel Suarez is putting some of the blame on the Next Gen cars that were introduced this season. In 2022, the talk of NASCAR has been the new vehicles hitting the scene, which are designed to put drivers behind the wheel of a more modern vehicle as well as create more uniformity on the track. If every racer is driving relatively the same car with the same bones, it becomes more about