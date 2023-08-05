Matt Milano, Taron Johnson sit out Bills training camp practice

The Buffalo Bills were without two starting defenders on the eighth day of training camp.

Thankfully, it does not appear to be serious.

For Friday’s training camp practice, the Bills packed things up and headed home to Orchard Park. It was the “Blue and Red” camp practice which featured a bit of a scrimmage during the workout. Somewhere around 35,000 fans came out to watch the festivities.

But those folks did not see linebacker Matt Milano and cornerback Taron Johnson. Both sat out of the workout, however, there was a positive injury update. The pair only missed due to “general soreness.”

The Bills do not have practice on Saturday, so Milano and Johnson will have back-to-back days off. That will likely give them plenty of time to return by Sunday when the team heads back to St. John Fisher University for another training camp practice.

Without Milano, Terrel Bernard and third-round rookie Dorian Williams took snaps in his place. Tyrel Dodson was in the middle linebacker position.

Replacing Johnson in the slot cornerback position was a combination of defensive backs Taylor Rapp and Siran Neal.

