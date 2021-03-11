Matt Milano signs four-year deal with Bills

The Bills have kept a key piece of their defense around for the foreseeable future…a player many expected to test free agency. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills and linebacker Matt Milano reached a four-year deal worth $44 million on Thursday. Of that, $24M is guaranteed. Milano was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2017 and recent reports suggested he would test the market next week. Free agency is set to open on March 17. Instead, Milano is back and per Schefter’s report, Milano was “willing to forego free agency for another run at the Super Bowl” with the Bills