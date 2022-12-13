The Bills didn’t hold a full practice on Tuesday, but they handed in an estimated participation report because they have a game against the Dolphins on Saturday night.

It shows that linebacker Matt Milano (knee), right guard Ryan Bates (ankle), and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips would not have participated in a regular practice session.

Milano missed two days of practice last week and was listed as questionable before taking the field in Buffalo’s 20-12 win over the Jets. Milano delivered a shot to Jets quarterback Mike White that led White to briefly leave the game with injured ribs and led the team in tackles while also recovering a fumble.

Bates was injured during the win and is not expected to be out for long, but there’s been no word on his status for this week at this point. Phillips did not play against the Jets.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (pectoral) were listed as limited participants. Quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm), and center Mitch Morse (elbow) were listed as full participants.

Matt Milano, Ryan Bates, Jordan Phillips listed as out of practice Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk