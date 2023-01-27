Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities.

The Bills announced on Friday that Milano has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury.

Milano was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career this season and he’s also a first-time Pro Bowler. He had 99 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles while starting all 15 games he played during the regular season.

The NFL has done away with the Pro Bowl game this year and will instead hold various skills competitions, a dodgeball game, and a 7-on-7 flag football game as part of the festivities in Las Vegas.

Matt Milano replaces T.J. Watt for Pro Bowl activities originally appeared on Pro Football Talk