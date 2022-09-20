Matt Milano with pick-six as Bills are demolishing Titans

The Buffalo Bills are making sure everyone knows why they are the favorite to win the Super Bowl.

After ripping the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the Bills treated their home crowd Monday to an all-out demolition of the Tennessee Titans.

A game that was once 7-7 turned into a 41-7 romp at the end of three quarters.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs had combined for 3 touchdown passes.

Ryan Tannehill threw a pass in the third quarter that was picked off by linebacker Matt Milano, who returned it 43 yards for his first NFL touchdown.

The ESPN broadcast booth had been effusive in its praise over Milano throughout the game and he kept on showing the national TV audience why he is one of the best in the game.

