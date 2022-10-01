Bills linebacker Matt Milano received a penalty for shoving Tua Tagovailoa after the Dolphins quarterback had released the ball in the first half Sunday. He did not receive a fine on top of the roughing the passer penalty.

Tagovailoa jumped in the air on an 8-yard pass to Jaylen Waddle on third-and-three at the Miami 21. While he was in the air, Milano shoved him backward, and the back of Tagovailoa’s helmet violently bounced off the ground.

After Tagovailoa rose, he was obviously woozy, with two of his offensive linemen rushing to help steady him.

The Dolphins announced he was being taken to the locker room for evaluation of a concussion.

He returned not long after and claimed after the game it was a back injury, not a head injury, that caused him to be unsteady on his feet.

The NFL, at the behest of the Players Association, is investigating the decision to clear Tagovailoa to return, and the NFLPA terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the decision.

Tagovailoa played Thursday night but left on a stretcher with neck and head injuries.

Matt Milano not fined for hit that briefly knocked Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk