Matt Milano misses second straight practice for Bills

The Bills have been without a key member of their defense for each of their first two practices of the week.

Linebacker Matt Milano remained out of practice on Thursday because of a hamstring injury. Milano only played 17 snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Texans before getting hurt.

Milano has 19 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries through the first four weeks of the year. A.J. Klein would take over Milano’s spot in the lineup if he can’t go against the Chiefs.

The Bills also added defensive end A.J. Espenesa to the injury report with a foot injury. He was a limited participant.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring) was also out of practice. Safety Jordan Poyer (ankle) and cornerback Tre'Davious White (shoulder) were listed as limited for the second straight day.

