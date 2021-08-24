The list of Bills players who must stay away from the team’s facility this week due to COVID-19 protocols continues to grow.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that linebackers Matt Milano and A.J. Klein are out for the next five days after close contact with a member of the training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier confirmed the linebackers and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei are not with the team.

Wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are the other players out for the Bills as close contacts right now.

NFL protocols require unvaccinated players to remain away from the team after close contacts even if they test negative. Vaccinated players are not required to leave the facility if they test negative.

Matt Milano, A.J. Klein join list of Bills out after COVID-19 close contact originally appeared on Pro Football Talk