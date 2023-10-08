Matt Milano carted off field as Bills defense decimated by injures against Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills defense was limping entering their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Three more players left the game with injures in the first quarter, including a huge blow in All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano.

Matt Milano, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan were all banged up in the Bills' first two possessions.

Here's a rundown of the Bills' infirmary:

Linebacker Matt Milano: Carted off field with knee injury

Matt Milano was ruled out with a knee injury and was carted off the field with a cast on his right leg from his shin up to his thigh, to bring in him to the locker room for X-rays.

Milano was injured with 7:50 left in the first quarter while trying to get to Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a third-down stop. Milano had his right leg caught under a throng of players as he topped overtop the pile. He was helped off the field by medical staff and carted into the locker room with a towel over his head.

Linebacker Leonard Floyd was also nicked up on the play but walked off on his own power.

Defensive end Kingsley Jonathan: Probable to return

Kingsley Jonathan walked off gingerly one play after Milano was injured. Jonathan stayed down after Travis Etienne was dropped for a 1-yard loss on first-and-goal from the Bills' 5. He eventually walked off the field on his own power. Jonathan came back into the game but was looked at by trainers later in the first half.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones: Doubtful with pectoral injury

The Bills were already without injured edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson, and defensive tackle Poona Ford was a healthy scratch.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones left with a pectoral injury after the first possession of the game. Jones made a huge third-down run stop on running back Tank Bigsby in the backfield but didn't return.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins: Will return with ankle injury

The injury bug bit the offense to start the third quarter. The two-time Pro Bowler went to a knee after a play and was tended to by trainers before gingerly walking to the sideline. Dawkins was able to rejoin the other offensive linemen on the bench after the possession.

The Bills announced Dawkins has an ankle injury but will return.

Bills injuries prior to the game: Tre'Davious White, Greg Rousseau, Christian Benford, Shaq Lawson

Edge rusher Von Miller made his season debut against Jacksonville after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year, but Buffalo entered the game without four key defenders:

∎ Cornerback Tre'Davius White: Tore his ACL in Buffalo's 48-20 Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins. Out for the season.

∎ Defensive end Greg Rousseau: Foot injury

∎ Defensive end Shaq Lawson: Toe injury

∎ Cornerback Christian Benford: Shoulder injury

