How Matt Mervis became the biggest surprise in Chicago Cubs' farm system

The St. Paul Saints and Iowa Cubs were deadlocked in a 1-1 game in the bottom of the ninth inning on Aug. 25 when reliever Brad Peacock delivered a 1-0 pitch to Matt Mervis.

Mervis, a first baseman for the Cubs, quickly turned on the 91 miles per hour offering and sent it soaring, 110 miles per hour off his bat, into the air.

“It was freaking smashed,” Iowa manager Marty Pevey said.

The which traveled 410 feet, landed beyond the right field fence at Principal Park and near a group of fans celebrating the walk-off win for the Cubs. Mervis himself was mobbed by his teammates who doused him with whatever was left in the dugout coolers when he completed his home run trot.

"It was fun seeing everybody jump around like kids who love the game," Mervis said.

It was another memorable moment in a season full of them for Mervis, who has turned into one of the best hitters in the Chicago Cubs organization. It's a season many never thought Mervis would have at the plate.

Except Mervis, that is.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Mervis said.

Iowa Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis has become one of the most productive hitters in minor league baseball.

Not many did.

Mervis, an undrafted free agent signing by the Cubs, was often overlooked as a player and undervalued as a hitter. But he’s spent his second season in pro baseball showing that he can be a big-league hitter. After a breakout season, he's jumped in the prospect rankings and proved doubters wrong.

Mervis has done it by hitting .310/.373/.599 through his first 111 games this season.

“It’s some inspiration for me,” Mervis said. “I don’t play just to stick it to them. But getting a text from someone who once told me one thing or another is a good feeling.”

There were plenty of those people.

Duke's Matt Mervis (20) prepares for a play during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Mervis projects as a pitcher, not a hitter

Mervis won't give away any names. But he remembers who they are. The doubters. There were plenty of them.

Scouts. Coaches. Evaluators.

They all said the same thing about him for years.

"I've been told since I was 16 years old that I won't be a hitter," Mervis said.

The pro potential they saw in Mervis was on the pitching mound. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder went to Duke as a pitcher and infielder. But most of his early work there came as a pitcher.

It's not where he wanted to be. Mervis, who says he touched 96, only pitched so he could get more playing time.

He wanted to play every day and enjoyed hitting. But opportunities were hard to come by for Mervis, who tallied just 10 at-bats during his first two seasons.

He got more playing time as a junior but not more attention. Mike Roberts, Mervis' coach with the Cotuit Kettleers of the Cape Cod Baseball League, said most scouts didn't like what they saw from Mervis at the plate.

"People were looking at a swing that didn't work real well for Matt," Roberts said.

Only a few supporters of Mervis believed he had what it took. One of them was Roberts, who thought he had untapped potential.

They tried to by resetting Mervis' swing during their 2019 summer together in the Cape Cod. Roberts discovered Mervis was swinging with his shoulder and had an upper cut that was leading to him missing fastballs.

He flattened Mervis' swing and got him to use his hands more so his bat could stay in the zone longer. That would allow him a better opportunity to barrel up balls.

It brought big-time results. Mervis, a two-way star, hit .325 in the prestigious summer league and belted four home runs, including a huge shot in the championship game.

"It clicked," Roberts said.

Not everyone was convinced, however.

Mervis got just 16 games during his senior year in 2020 to show off his swing before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It didn't help Mervis' cause for that year's MLB First-Year Player Draft, which was limited to just five rounds. Most teams he heard from were still looking him as a pitcher. Some were interested in him as a two-way player. Burton Rocks, who was his advisor at the time and is now his agent, said Mervis didn't hear from all 30 big-league teams.

But Cubs scout Billy Swoope wanted him as a hitter.

Swoope pushed Justin Stone, the organization's hitting director and Dan Kantrovitz, the club's vice president of scouting, to sign Mervis after he wasn't selected in the shortened 2020 draft.

Because Mervis was underscouted and a late bloomer, they didn't have much competition. One of the few that was really interested in him was the New York Yankees and vice-president/general manager Brian Cashman, who called Mervis to try to get him to sign with them.

When Swoope found out about the call, he convinced Kantrovitz to get Cubs manager David Ross to reach out to Mervis.

"He had a lot of attributes that reminded me of a lot of good hitters that I've seen and signed," Swoope said.

Mervis signed with the Cubs and started proving people wrong.

Iowa Cubs first baseman Matt Mervis has had a breakout season in 2022.

Mervis moving up the rankings

Mervis continued to fly under the radar during his first pro season. He hit .208 with nine homers in 72 combined games in High-A and Triple-A in 2021. When the season ended, he made more adjustments.

"Just being shorter to the ball," Mervis said. "It lets me be more consistent. I'm seeing the ball a little bit longer so I have (more) time to make decisions."

It has led to a breakout season. Mervis, who began this season in High-A South Bend (Indiana), dominated there by hitting .350 with seven homers in 27 games. He was promoted to Double-A Tennessee in May and didn't miss a beat.

There, tallied a .300 batting average with 14 more home runs in 53 games.

That led to a promotion Triple-A Iowa in July, where Mervis has continued to rake. In 111 games between the three levels, Mervis hit 27 homers. Entering the week, his 100 runs driven in ranked fourth in all of Minor League Baseball.

"He has premium bat speed," said Jared Banner, Chicago's vice president of player development. "His bat stays in the zone for a long time. And he is strong."

While hardly anyone paid attention in college, everyone now seems to have noticed what Mervis has done with the bat. He's getting attention from fans and love from evaluators.

Mervis, who wasn’t listed in MLB Pipeline's organizational rankings before the season started, has vaulted into No. 21 in the system. Mervis said agents and financial advisors have started reaching out to him and tried to poach him away from Rocks. He's even become a fan-favorite with the nickname "Mash Mervis."

His success this season has led to fans clamoring to see him get his shot in the big leagues at some point this season.

But what Mervis enjoys the most is the occasional text he'll get from someone he knows congratulating him after a big game. Some of them are people who doubted him and have since become believers.

Getting a text from them is a treat. And a reminder of how far he's come.

"It's fun now seeing people that told me that I'll never hit reach out and say, 'Congratulations' and all that stuff," Mervis said. "That fuels me."

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How Matt Mervis became biggest surprise in Chicago Cubs' farm system