Matt McMahon talks about preparing for a tough SEC slate

After a win over Lamar last Thursday night, Matt McMahon and the LSU Tigers move to 7-5 this season. The Tigers will have one more non-conference game before they start SEC play on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers have struggled to find their identity so far this season but the addition of Jalen Cook to the lineup has helped LSU immensely. LSU has scored 85 and 87 points in their last two games thanks to having Cook in their lineup.

McMahon was asked how his non-conference slate has helped to prepare his team for conference play this year. The Tigers did not win a conference game last year, can they right the ship this time around?

“I think the focus just has to be on getting better. We added a new piece in Jalen Cook, now we have to build the chemistry around that,” McMahon said, per On3. “The goal is to build consistency. So that’s what we’ll try to be very intentional in how we prepare.”

LSU will take on Northwestern State on Dec. 29 before taking a break until Jan. 6.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire