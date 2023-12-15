Matt McMahon pleased with LSU’s second-half shooting in win over Alabama State

LSU’s men’s basketball team looked like it could be heading toward another ugly loss on Wednesday night.

It trailed by four at the half against Alabama State, but it ultimately pulled away to an 18-point win after outscoring the Hornets 44-22 in the second half as four players scored in double figures in the win.

Matt McMahon addressed the second-half turnaround after the win.

“In the second half, shooting the ball. I thought our pace offensively was better,” McMahon said, per On3. “I’m not talking about just sprinting up and down the floor in transition. I thought the ball movement was a lot crisper in the second half, our cuts were a lot sharper, we set better screens.

“So overall, I thought the execution was better, but I know we talked about it after that Kansas State game, I thought in the second half we passed up some good shots, or actually, some great shots in possessions and it led to a lesser shot later in the possession. I thought we did some of those same things again in the first half tonight.”

LSU will hope that gives the team something to build on as it heads into a critical game in Houston on Saturday against a Texas team that ranks 19th in the nation.

