Matt McMahon hopeful Jalen Cook will receiver eligibility waiver

Matt McMahon said LSU is yet to hear the NCAA’s ruling on Jalen Cook’s waiver appeal.

Cook was denied eligibility after transferring to LSU from Tulane. Cook originally began his career at LSU, making this his second transfer before graduating.

Athletes only get one free transfer before graduating, so Cook was not granted automatic eligibility upon his return to LSU. However, LSU is still fighting to get Cook back out there, appealing the waiver that was denied.

Cook was expected to be a key contributor to this LSU team after averaging 19 points over his two years at Tulane.

In his first year at LSU in 2020-21, Cook averaged 7.5 minutes and 3.1 points per game.

Matt McMahon says they’re still waiting on Jalen Cook appeal decision. Says Cook meets all the criteria and “doesn’t know what the hold up is.” Hopes the decision is coming soon and that it should be good news.#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) December 2, 2023

LSU, off to a rough 5-3 start, could use the boost from Cook. According to KenPom, LSU’s defense ranks 72nd nationally, but goes along with an offense that ranks just 135th.

Cook’s scoring would bring immediate improvement to that unit.

