Matt McMahon breaks down LSU’s last possession in upset win over Kentucky

Last night, the LSU Tigers took down the Kentucky Wildcats in the Pete Maravich Center. Head coach Matt McMahon has taken a team that did not win any conference games last season to a team that has defeated back-to-back ranked opponents.

The Tigers won 75-74 over Kentucky due to a last-second shot that barely beat the buzzer. Kentucky took the lead with less than 10 seconds left and the Tigers had one timeout remaining, so that brought on a big decision for McMahon. Would he trust his team to play it out or would he call a timeout to draw up a play?

“Wish I would’ve called timeout,” McMahon said jokingly, per On3. “But I didn’t want them to get their defense set. I like them playing in transition, just a scramble situation. Trust Jordan Wright with the ball there.

“We’ve been searching for some toughness. And Tyrell Ward comes flying out of nowhere to put that ball in and win the game, just awesome, man. Awesome.”

Trusting in his players proved to be the right call as the Tigers moved to 14-12 and 6-7 overall in conference play.

