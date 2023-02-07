Matt McMahon applauds LSU’s growth after close loss to No. 3 Alabama

Things have gone off the rails for the LSU Tigers in conference play. After a 10-point loss to No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, the Tigers have a conference record of 1-9, and they have lost 10 straight games.

Chalk it up to growing pains, I guess — having a brand new coach that had to recruit a brand new team. That is not a formula for success in one of the best basketball conferences in the country.

Even though the Tigers have lost 10 straight, coach Matt McMahon has been seeing some growth at practice. The guys are putting in the work to get better, it’s only a matter of time before they get there, he said after the loss.

“As I look to the last 10 days from practice habits, from preparation, from on-court performance? There has been improvement. And that’ll give us a chance if we’ll stay the course and keep working to get better in those areas,” McMahon said. “That has to be the mindset moving forward but it doesn’t happen overnight. But I think we’ve made improvements in some areas.”

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and this team won’t be either.

