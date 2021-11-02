Matt McCall to serve as Brad Keselowski's crew chief at Roush in 2022

The roots of Brad Keselowski‘s new team with Roush Fenway Racing are starting to take shape as the organization announced that Matt McCall will come on board to serve as the crew chief for the No. 6 Ford in 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

McCall, 40, has been a full-time crew chief for the past seven years with Chip Ganassi Racing. He first worked with Jamie McMurray for four years and guided the veteran to three playoff appearances. For the last three seasons, McCall has been paired with 2004 champion Kurt Busch. Together, the two have three wins with the most recent coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July of 2021. Those three wins are McCall‘s only NASCAR wins atop the pit box.

With Ganassi closing its doors at the end of the year with the sale to Trackhouse Racing, Busch has landed at 23XI Racing and now McCall has a new gig as well.

Prior to his work at Ganassi, McCall was the lead race engineer for the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team and was part of the squad that finished runner-up in the standings with driver Ryan Newman in 2014. McCall also has a history as a driver in NASCAR’s national series as he made seven starts from 2003 to 2013 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

It was announced in July that Keselowski was joining Roush in a driver-owner role and was also assuming a leadership role within the organization on the competition committee. The move for Keselowski comes after 12 full-time seasons with Penske, 34 wins (heading into Sunday‘s season finale) and a 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

At the press conference announcing his move, Keselowski said, “I am optimistic about what Jack (Roush), John (Henry) and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car). Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR‘s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

With McCall on board, Keselowski has a crew chief that can help him do just that as the Next Gen era begins.