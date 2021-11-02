Matt McCall will join Roush Fenway Racing and become crew chief for Brad Keselowski‘s No. 6 team next season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic first reported the news Tuesday, ahead of RFR’s announcement.

McCall completes a seven-year run as crew chief of Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 1 team in Sunday’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday marks the final race for Ganassi’s NASCAR operation, which has been purchased by Trackhouse.

Working with drivers Jamie McMurray (2015-2018) and past Cup Series champion Kurt Busch (2019-2021), McCall led the No. 1 team to six Cup playoff appearances. The lone blemish came in 2018, when McMurray failed to make the postseason.

McCall has three wins as a Cup crew chief, all with Kurt Busch. Their most recent win together came in July at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As for Keselowski, Sunday marks his final race with Team Penske before joining Roush, where he will take on a driver/owner role.

He was eliminated from playoff contention after last week’s Round of 8 finale at Martinsville Speedway.

NEWS: @Matt_McCall joins Roush Fenway Racing to lead @keselowski and the No. 6 team in the @NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2022. INFO 👉🏻 https://t.co/hD3zP9jaKK pic.twitter.com/839UShPw0t — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) November 2, 2021

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR announces start times, network info for 2022 races NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson maintains No. 1 spot heading to Phoenix Phoenix entry lists: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Matt McCall named crew chief for Brad Keselowski at Roush Fenway Racing originally appeared on NBCSports.com