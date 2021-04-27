Matt Maiocco: I think 49ers want to get Jimmy Garoppolo deal done in next few days

Maiocco: I think 49ers want to get Jimmy G deal done in next few days originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will Jimmy Garoppolo still be the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback at the end of the week?

With the Niners recently trading up to acquire the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, it doesn't look promising. The 49ers are expected to select a QB in that spot, which means Garoppolo could be on the trading block. In fact, one report states San Francisco is making a "major effort" to trade Jimmy G before or during the draft.

As the Garoppolo rumors continue to fly, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco expects a move to be made sooner rather than later.

"I think they're going to try and get something done in the next few days here," Maiocco told NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran. "It's a weird situation because you've already signaled that he has one foot out the door, you don't want him long-term on your team, so it's a weird dynamic where, you really expect Jimmy Garoppolo to show up to be your quarterback for the 2021 season while also grooming the young guy behind him?"

The New England Patriots need to address the QB position one way or another ahead of the 2021 season. Would a reunion with Garoppolo -- who they drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft -- make sense?

"The Patriots are one of those teams that it lines up because they know him, they like him, he was comfortable under Bill Belichick in the Patriots' system," Maiocco said. "So that would be something that I'm sure Garoppolo would love to return to the Patriots because he's already been there and he knows that's a spot that will have wanted him."

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET. The Patriots currently have the 15th overall pick.