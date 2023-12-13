Matt Luke on joining Clemson: “A chance to be a part of a great program and do something special’

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program made an excellent move, bringing in Matt Luke as the team’s new offensive line coach. Luke met with the media for the first time on Tuesday as the Tigers prepare for their Gator Bowl matchup against Kentucky.

Luke is an experienced coach with over 20 years of experience as an offensive line coach, co-offensive coordinator, and head coach. Luke’s most recent work came with Georgia as their offensive line coach and associate head coach from 2020-2021. Before that, Luke spent three seasons as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels.

Now, with the Tigers, Luke shared a bit of why he joined Swinney’s staff.

“I had always had unbelievable respect for the type of program that (Dabo) ran and just from the outside looking in the family and the the faith and all all those things,” Luke said. “It all just kind of came together with the right timing and just a chance to be a part of a great program and do something special.”

A chance to do something special is what you want to hear from a coach, and there is no doubt that Luke will do his part in making this program even better.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire