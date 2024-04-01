Matt Lubick joins Nevada football staff after cancer battle

In this April 30, 2016, file photo, then Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Matt Lubick watches before the start of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Lubick started his cancer fight with a marathon.

The longtime football coach walked the full 26 miles of a marathon in the hospital on the first day of chemotherapy at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, as detailed in a story on the hospital's website.

Lubick, the son of legendary Colorado State football coach Sonny Lubick, was training to run a marathon when lingering fatigue and fevers led to a doctor visit in August of 2023.

He was eventually diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, per the University of Colorado Cancer Center. He went into remission two weeks after beginning treatment. He then received a stem cell transplant, which is aimed to help prevent the leukemia from returning.

“There are some things I’m thankful for because of this,” Lubick said via the University of Colorado Cancer Center. “My faith has been strengthened, and I needed that to happen. My priorities have shifted — things I used to think were important, or that stressed me out, don't stress me out and aren't that important. I have a lot more appreciation for life. My relationships with friends and family have become stronger through this."

Lubick was an analyst on the Kansas football staff and living in Fort Collins when diagnosed.

Now he's back on a football staff and will face CSU this season.

Nevada officially announced Lubick's hire as offensive coordinator Monday under first-year coach Jeff Choate.

Lubick played quarterback at Fort Collins High School and defensive back at Western Montana College before following his father’s footsteps into coaching.

He worked as a graduate assistant on his dad's staff at CSU in 1995 and again as a receivers coach from 2001-04. Lubick has spent time as an offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Washington and Oregon. He's also coached at Duke, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, San Jose State and Cal State Northridge in addition to CSU.

"Matt has obviously had a long battle, and it's really gratifying to see him come out the other end. One of the things he talked about with our team was gratitude, how grateful he was for the opportunity to coach at Nevada," Choate said in a news release from Nevada. "And I can say the same thing — I'm extremely grateful that Matt is going to be our offensive coordinator. We're very excited to have him in a position where he can engage with us now. Matt's an extremely accomplished coach, and even better person, and I'm looking forward to what he's able to bring."

CSU plays at Nevada on Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Matt Lubick joins Nevada football staff after cancer battle