Matt Logan is making plans for Corona Centennial's return to the football field

Coach Matt Logan of Corona Centennial is hopeful his players will begin conditioning soon during Phase 1 of the return plan for his school district. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

When schools closed in March and spring football and summer football practices were halted, coach Matt Logan of Corona Centennial had lots of free time on his hands. That's bad news for opponents when the season begins Jan. 8, because Logan was popping in on video calls with college coaches, picking their minds and coming up with new twists and new plays to try out with his players.

He might be saving a few plays for Santa Ana Mater Dei on Jan. 15, but he knows Cathedral Catholic on Jan. 8 also will be tough.

First up is getting his players back on the field together for conditioning in Phase 1 of a return plan. He'll know more Tuesday night, when the Corona-Norco School District is expected to come up with a schedule for possible return to sports workouts under safety protocols that other public and private schools have been implementing in recent weeks.

“We feel really excited,” Logan said of the upcoming season. “We have a lot of kids who can play and good young talent.”

It's unlikely that star defensive end Korey Foreman will be with the Huskies, since he's indicated he plans to graduate early and enroll in January in a college program.

But Logan has lots of sophomores and juniors ready to take their turn to become standouts at Centennial (9-3 in 2019). One of the most anticipated varsity debuts will be from sophomore cornerback Aaron Williams. He missed his freshman year because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Otherwise, Logan was predicting greatness. Williams will team with standout junior cornerback Jaden Mickey and senior linebacker Cameron Pitcher.

Logan has several sophomore offensive linemen who show potential and will join senior Devin Spencer, who committed to Pennsylvania this week. Jake Rezlaff showed potential at quarterback and will be challenged by sophomore Israel Carter.

One of the intriguing story lines should be Logan evaluating his incoming freshmen to see whether any might be ready to play varsity in four months.

"We haven't seen them," he said.

Logan can't wait to get back on the field. "A lot of house remodeling," he said of his unusual offseason routine without football.





