Matt Light remembers Lenny Clarke busting Bill Belichick's chops

Matt Light remembers Lenny Clarke busting Belichick's chops originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Roasting Bill Belichick during a team meeting usually isn't a great idea. When it comes to football, the New England Patriots head coach is all business.

When Lenny Clarke is involved, however, all bets are off. The Boston-based comedian once addressed the Patriots at a team meeting and couldn't help but bust Belichick's chops. Former Pats offensive tackle Matt Light was on the team at the time and fondly remembers Clarke's visit.

"I can remember that meeting room was on fire. Guys were dying [laughing]," Light told NBC Sports Boston's "The Camera Guys."

Clarke speaking to the Patriots took place after Spygate, a scandal in which New England was accused of illegally videotaping New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals in 2007. The Patriots were fined $250,000 by the league as a result.

Needless to say, he entered the Patriots meeting with plenty of material.

"Bill's assistant meets me, and he's got a little video camera," Clarke recalled to The Camera Guys. "I said 'give me that.' So I take the camera and I go and see Bill. ...

"I say, 'Evidently, a picture is worth a thousand words. Evidently, this video camera is worth a quarter of a million dollars. Who's the nitwit who didn't hit 'delete?'"

Clarke's roasting didn't stop there. He then took aim at Belichick for taking one of his jokes.

"I tell this joke and no one laughs. I go 'Hey, fellas, that's one of my best jokes, why is no one laughing?' [They said] 'Coach told us that joke the other day, Mr. Clarke.' I go, 'Now you're stealing jokes? You were stealing signs, now you're stealing my jokes? What kind of guy are you, Belichick?'

"[The players] go crazy. It was one of the best shows I ever had in my life."

Only Clarke could get away with that one.

Hear Light and Clarke tell the full story in the Camera Guys video above.