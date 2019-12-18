Matt Leinart waves white flag on USC, cedes control of Southern California to Ducks

Wednesday's early signing day was trending to be a good day for the Oregon Ducks.

And when they signed the top-rated linebacker prospect in the nation, Justin Flowe, it was indicative of something greater happening.

Oregon, not USC, is the team to beat in Southern California for recruits. Period. Full stop.

Mario Cristobal took over a program in Eugene and implemented an SEC, non-stop hustling philosophy to recruiting. His efforts have been rewarded with back-to-back classes among the best in school history. Each of those classes included the top rated player in California enrolling to play as a Duck.

Don't believe me? Then believe former USC Trojan and Heisman Trophy winner, Matt Leinart.

Oregon is the new Usc in recruiting on the West Coast... back in my day no one dared to recruit So Cal. Now it's open season and Oregon is hunting! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 18, 2019

When the Trojans kept Clay Helton as head coach, we wrote it was the best news an Oregon fan could hear. And for the exact reason that's playing out. A down USC means Oregon has a higher likelihood of securing commitments from southern California: A hotbed for elite high school talent.

Not only do the consecutive commitments of Kayvon Thibodeux and Justin Flowe prove that line of thinking. But so do their developing and growing pipeline from Mater Dei: The nation's second-best football high school. Recent Mater Dei alumni on the Ducks roster include linebacker Mase Funa, running backs Sean Dollars and CJ Verdell, and defensive tackles Austin and Andrew Faoliu. Next year's class already has four-star wide receiver Kyron Ware-Hudson verbally committed to suit up in Auzten Stadium.

Mario Cristobal and the Oregon Ducks have come into Southern California, into USC's backyard, and stolen their lunch money.

Don't forget, the LA to Eugene pipeline began when De'Anthony Thomas shocked the world by committing to the Ducks in 2011. Recruits today remember that decision. They grew up with Oregon being a perrenial contender that oozed swagger and revolutionized college football. Since Cristobal got promoted to head coach, he's only solidified that pipeline and if USC continues to look unappealing, then the Ducks should only amass more talent away from the area. And on early December 18 with Flowe's commitment, the Ducks did just that.

