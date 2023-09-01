Matt Leinart speaks out about Reggie Bush getting his Heisman Trophy back

Matt Leinart won the 2004 Heisman Trophy at USC, one year before Reggie Bush won the award in 2005. Leinart and Bush are both USC legends, part of one of the great teams (2004) and great dynastic runs in school history. They helped USC win 34 straight games and come within an eyelash of winning three straight national championships.

Leinart wants Reggie Bush to have his 2005 Heisman rightfully returned:

(h/t Sports Seriously of USA TODAY)

“We gotta get that Heisman back,” Leinart said. “No one will ever say that Reggie Bush wasn’t the best player in college football that year. No One will ever take away our national championship, even though it’s an asterisk in the book…I always say one of the top two or three college football players of all time…I think we all know. That should be given back to him, and I’m certain at some point it will and when it does come it will be a good day.”

Check out our Pac-12 football predictions roundtable for the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire