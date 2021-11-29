Matt Leinart says Michigan had the best environment he’s ever seen in CFB

Matt Leinart has seen some pretty incredible college football atmospheres in his life.

When he was the quarterback for USC, the Trojans were rocking. They were the toast of Hollywood, with no NFL teams in town at the time. All the celebrities in L.A. were flocking to the Coliseum. He saw Notre Dame in South Bend and he played in the Rose Bowl a few times — oh, and one of them was the national championship game against Texas, one of the most legendary games in college football history. And now, he’s on Fox ‘Big Noon Kickoff,’ which occasionally sends him around the country to some of the biggest and best venues in the sport.

But on Saturday, The Big House, often derided for being quiet and not at all daunting, took the absolute cake.

Leinart took to Twitter after The Game to praise the environment he just witnessed in Ann Arbor, noting he had never seen a college football atmosphere like what he just experienced, as the Wolverines took down the Buckeyes, 42-27.

On top of it all, the entire world saw it. The game pulled a reported 9.1 overnight rating, the best Fox has ever had for a college football game, and the best rating this year across all networks, meaning it was the most-watched game in 2021 to this point.

