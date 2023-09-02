Matt Leinart picks Caleb Williams as his 2023 Heisman frontrunner

Matt Leinart is sold on Caleb Williams as a quarterback and a football player. One great USC quarterback — someone who won the Heisman Trophy — couldn’t say enough good things about the Trojans’ most recent Heisman winner.

(h/t USA TODAY)

“He’s my Heisman frontrunner, and I think he should be everybody’s Heisman frontrunner. I wish people could forget about the year before and focus on a brand-new season,” Leinart said. “He’s phenomenal … He’s going to get this team to a College Football Playoff.”

“I think we all know they just need to be a little bit better to make that run … I would say preseason he should be the Heisman Trophy favorite.”

Now we get to find out if Caleb Williams can live up to the hype, the pressure, the expectations, and the scrutiny being placed upon his shoulders this season. It is no ordinary situation … and Caleb Williams is no ordinary football player.

