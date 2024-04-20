Matt Leinart and Lincoln Riley welcome Mike Williams back to USC

USC football fans will be talking about the new Trojan defense at the 2024 spring football game on Saturday. They will also talk to each other about Big Mike Williams (BMW) driving the car as the program’s new director of player development. Lincoln Riley made the move, but he consulted with Matt Leinart as well. Riley and Leinart were on the call as they welcomed Mike Williams back into the fold at USC, in a move which has Trojan fans feeling warm and fuzzy all over.

Matt Leinart and Mike Williams teamed up to give USC a potent offense under coordinator Norm Chow in the 2003 season, when the Trojans ascended to the mountaintop and won the Associated Press college football national championship. USC finished No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll, while LSU won the Bowl Championship Series national title by winning the 2004 Sugar Bowl over Oklahoma. Mike Williams now tries to ride the BMW back to national championship contention, helping Riley with player development, an area of the program which needs to improve.

.@CoachLikeMike has joined the call 📱 Welcome Mike Williams — Director of Player Development! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/Ur9rh2JQ5N — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) April 19, 2024

