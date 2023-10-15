Matt Leinart has an interesting Heisman Trophy pick

Some two years back, 247Sports called Michigan football ‘a dark horse College Football Playoff’ candidate. We shared that article and got lambasted by rivals of the Wolverines. But our ears perk up whenever we hear ‘dark horse’ and something prestigious when it comes to any high postseason calling as result of 247Sports’ summer 2021 opinion article becoming prophetic.

Now Matt Leinart knows a little something about what it takes to win the Heisman Trophy. He won it back in 2004 as the quarterback of USC. Reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams was the odds-on favorite this year until he imploded in Week 7 at Notre Dame. At the moment, Dillon Gabriel at Oklahoma is considered the favorite. But Michigan football QB J.J. McCarthy is No. 2 according to BetMGM.

So when Leinart suggested on Sunday who his Heisman dark horse is, it feels less of a dark horse and perhaps riding one of the leading candidates midseason.

JJ McCarthy dark horse Heisman. Book it! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) October 15, 2023

McCarthy’s issue in potentially winning the Heisman is his overall lack of playing time this year. Having only played in a sliver of one fourth quarter through seven games, McCarthy’s stats aren’t quite as eye-popping as those who play full games. Still, he leads the country in QBR, is second in completion percentage and passer rating, and has made eye-popping plays, though he may not have insane stats.

But, if McCarthy has big performances in the final three weeks of the season and in a potential Big Ten Championship game, then he certainly could be more than just in the conversation.

