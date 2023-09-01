Matt Leinart evaluates Deion Sanders before Colorado season debut
Deion Sanders begins his Power Five conference (and FBS) head coaching career this weekend when the Colorado Buffaloes face last season’s national runner-up, the TCU Horned Frogs.
USC legend Matt Leinart offered some comments on Coach Prime before Colorado begins its much-anticipated season.
Here’s Leinart on Deion:
“He is who he is. He’s the best. He’s got a big personality. Every time he speaks, you’re listening… He is a presence. It will be interesting to see if he can have success like at Jackson State… There’s a lot of really good football teams in this conference (Pac-12). He’s kind of cleaned house over there and has a new roster of kids… He’s a great guy. I think he’s going to get the most out of his kids. He’s a great teacher of life… Deion is a presence.”
