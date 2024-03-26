Matt Leinart discusses Caleb Williams, USC pro day, and which NFL draft QB prospects will thrive

Colin Cowherd talks to USC’s legendary Heisman Trophy winner and two-time national champion Matt Leinart about Caleb Williams and other quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

It seems increasingly likely that Caleb Williams will indeed go to the Chicago Bears with the first pick in the draft. Players already on the Bears say Caleb will have to earn his place.

Bears Wire has more:

“Receiver DJ Moore recently spoke about what Williams needs to do to earn respect from the locker room, cornerback Jaylon Johnson is the latest Bears veteran chiming in on Williams’ impending arrival and how he needs to prove himself.

“’You just humble yourself coming into the building,’ Johnson said on Up & Adams. ‘You can’t bring that Hollywood stuff into the building, especially with guys who have played the game at a high level for consecutive years in the league. Guys like myself, Tremaine (Edmunds), T.J. (Edwards), now Keenan Allen. We’re going to see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood, nah, you’ve gotta prove yourself. Stuff like that doesn’t matter.’”

Here’s Matt Leinart on Caleb and other 2024 NFL draft quarterback prospects:

