An unexpected worst to first by the Bengals has tied the team’s head coach for first place in the odds for the NFL’s coach of the year award.

Sunday’s win over the Chiefs has vaulted Zac Taylor to +155 (via PointsBet), matching Packers coach Matt LaFleur.

Last week, LaFleur led the way at +125, with Taylor at +900.

Indy’s loss to the Raiders delivered a potentially fatal blow for Frank Reich’s chances. He has plummeted from +350 to +4000.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel sits at +300, up from +1200 a week ago.

The next coach on this week’s list is Patriots coach Bill Belichick, at +3000.

LaFleur likely has the inside track, given that he has now won 39 of 48 games. A year ago, Taylor was the subject of rampant rumors that he’d be fired after his second season on the job. It got so bad that the Bengals actually issued a statement the day after the season ended explaining that he would indeed return.

Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor become co-favorites for coach of the year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk