Matt LaFleur ‘wouldn’t mind’ getting Packers rookie A.J. Dillon more carries

A.J. Dillon’s NFL debut on Sunday was a quiet one, but Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is interested in increasing his role, potentially starting this week against the Detroit Lions.

Asked about the rotation at running back in Week 1, LaFleur said he regretted not getting Dillon a couple more chances.

“Definitely wouldn’t mind getting A.J. Dillon a few more carries,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “I thought he showed well in the game in limited action. I think he only had three snaps and two carries. But he’s a load.”

Dillon, the Packers’ second-round pick, carried twice for 14 yards, including an 8-yard run in the second half. Although LaFleur thought he played three snaps, the official gamebook had Dillon down for five snaps.

Aaron Jones (42 snaps) and Jamaal Williams (31 snaps) carried the load at running back. Together, the two combined for 31 touches and 118 total yards.

In Dillon, the Packers have a big, physical running back who could add another flavor to the run game each week, even if he’s not as advanced as a receiver or pass blocker at this point. At 247 pounds, Dillon could be hard to handle for a tired defense late in games.

LaFleur said he felt confident in all three of running backs, and his goal is to use all three to make the trio is healthy and fresh, both in-game and throughout the season.

“We know it’s a marathon, not a sprint, and we want to keep our backs fresh,” LaFleur said. “If we can keep them fresh, it definitely gives you an advantage going into the second half. We have to keep these guys healthy for the duration of the season.”

The Packers ran the ball 32 times for 158 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Vikings. They’ll head home to Lambeau Field to face the Lions, who allowed the Chicago Bears to rush for 149 yards on 29 carries in Week 1.