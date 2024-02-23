Matt LaFleur: We were lucky to hire Sean Mannion, he has a bright future as a coach

Back in 2017, Matt LaFleur was the Rams offensive coordinator and worked with then-backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 draft, also served as a backup quarterback for the Vikings and Seahawks before calling it a career after 2023.

Now, Mannion will work with LaFleur again as an offensive assistant for the Packers. But Mannion was nearly going to work with another former member of that same Rams staff, Shane Waldron, in Chicago. Mannion had spent time alongside Waldron in Seattle, too.

On Thursday, LaFleur explained that he spoke to Mannion via Zoom during the NFC Championship Game about the presentation Mannion was set to give the Bears for his interview. LaFleur was struck enough by what Mannion had to say that he wanted to interview the former QB himself.

“I’m surprised that they let him out of the building,” LaFleur said, via Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “But they tried to get him. I guess we had more to offer, but we’re lucky to have him. I really do think this guy’s gonna have a bright future for us and certainly in the coaching profession.”

Mannion, 31, will primarily work with quarterbacks for the Packers in 2024. He appeared in 14 career games with three starts from 2015-2023.