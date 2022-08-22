Last year, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have his starters play in the preseason.

Then in Week One, the club looked bad in a 38-3 beatdown by the Saints.

So LaFleur could change his preseason philosophy in 2022. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said earlier this month he doesn’t see the benefit of playing just a series in an exhibition contest. And LaFleur has said he’ll lean on some of his veteran players when it comes to deciding who will suit up for the preseason finale against the Chiefs.

But LaFleur is weighing whether or not to put his starters out there to make sure the club is better prepared to start 2022.

“You look back a year ago and you’re like, ‘Well, if you would’ve played the guys at all in the preseason, would you have gotten whipped like you did in Week 1 vs. the Saints?’ I don’t know what the answer is. Maybe, maybe not,” LaFleur said on Sunday, via Jason Wilde of the State Journal. “To me, a lot of it comes down to your gut feeling of what you need to get out and what you want to see and where you’re at as a football team.

“If you ask 32 head coaches, they’re all going to have a little different opinion on what you should do in that situation. As far as what is the right answer, I don’t think anybody knows.”

LaFleur noted it won’t be a day-of-the-game decision and even if the starters don’t play, they’ll dress for pregame warmups.

“I see benefits on both sides, but I also see some things that you’d be kicking yourself if something went wrong in a game,” LaFleur said. “I want to go through these next couple days and see where we’re at and then make a decision.”

The Packers travel to Kansas City this week to play the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Matt LaFleur weighing benefits of playing starters in preseason finale originally appeared on Pro Football Talk