After the Packers drafted running back AJ Dillon in the second round this April, General Manager Brian Gutekunst referenced Eddie Lacy as the last big back that the Packers featured in a prominent offensive role.

Lacy’s girth was a frequent talking point during his time in the NFL and Dillon’s size has people talking after his first few training camp practices. While the focus with Lacy was on whether he was overweight, it is Dillon’s muscles that are drawing attention.

Dillon has a pair of tree trunks for legs and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he’s never seen a back built quite like the rookie.

“He has got some massive legs,” LaFleur said, via ESPN.com. “That’s something we talked about with our staff, we have not seen a running back built like that — not in my career, that I’ve been around. He walks around pretty comfortably at 250 for a back and moves really well. Big legs, big calves. He’s a well-built guy. It’ll be exciting to see him get up to speed mentally. That’s going to be his biggest hurdle, especially with the guys in that room who have a pretty good comfort within the offense. But he’s a big boy.”

Dillon gives the Packers a very different look behind Aaron Jones and, with Jones in the final year of his contract, a quick transition to the NFL could lead to the big back becoming the lead back in Green Bay.

Matt LaFleur: I've never seen a back built like AJ Dillon