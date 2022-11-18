Matt LaFleur: Titans ‘whipped us in every phase’ on TNF

With the momentum from a comeback win over a contender at their backs and the opportunity available to get to 5-6 with a primetime win at home, the Green Bay Packers fell on their face and were thoroughly outplayed by the Tennessee Titans during what coach Matt LaFleur called an “extremely disappointing” performance on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

The Titans never trailed, scored in every quarter and produced more yards, first downs and time of possession during the 27-17 win.

“Yeah, I mean, they whipped us in pretty much every phase,” LaFleur told Larry McCarren of the team’s official site. “We didn’t compliment each other good enough. It’s extremely disappointing, especially coming off a few days ago and then to come back and play like that, it’s extremely disappointing.”

The Packers, who overcame a 14-point deficit last Sunday to beat the Cowboys, had chances to get back into the game on Thursday night but couldn’t get it done.

After scoring what should have been the game-tying touchdown in the first half, the Packers had the extra point blocked.

With a chance to take the lead before halftime, the Packers went three-and-out, and the Titans drove the length of the field for a touchdown.

After getting on the board with a field goal to open the second half, the Packers immediately gave up a touchdown drive.

After getting a touchdown from Christian Watson and a two-point conversion, the Packers immediately gave up another touchdown drive, the third in a row for the Titans.

After an interception, the Packers went three-and-out.

After forcing back-to-back three-and-outs in the fourth quarter, the Packers turned the ball over on downs.

“To put on a performance like that, I just, don’t even know what to say. It was nothing like a few days ago, and that’s why you’re only as good as your last game,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said the Titans were “more physical” and “made a lot more plays.”

The Titans left Lambeau Field with over 400 total yards, and Ryan Tannehill hit four different receivers for plays of 30 or more yards.

And once again, the Packers offense and defense were never working at the same time.

“When we needed stops, we couldn’t get them. And when we needed to score, when we were getting stops, we couldn’t score,” LaFleur said.

The Packers have lost six of seven games and are 4-7 after 11 games.

