Matt LaFleur: 'I think Luke Getsy has done an unbelievable job'

Luke Getsy has been paramount in helping the Bears' offense reach peak productivity this season.

His old mentor on the Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur, is cognizant of the work Getsy's done in Chicago, and tipped his cap to him on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's Bears-Packers game.

“I think Luke Getsy has done an unbelievable job," LaFleur told reporters.

He also told reporters he thinks Getsy will get a shot to become a head coach "sooner rather than later." That contention has spread like wildfire this season, despite this year marking Getsy's premiere season as a coordinator.

This is the Luke Getsy farewell tour — Ryan Taylor (@rytay_) November 13, 2022

Currently, the offense stands as the 19th-best in the league, scoring 20.9 points per contest. But, what's made Getsy's name pop is his role in helping Justin Fields become one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in the league.

Fields has rushed for 834 yards this season, which leads the league amongst other quarterbacks. Along with that, he's posted 20 total touchdowns (13 passing, 7 rushing), which ranks sixth-best.

Getsy's implementation of designed quarterback runs and using Fields by his strengths has opened up doors for the Bears' offense. During five weeks between October and November, the Bears averaged just under 30 points per game.

Knowing how underdeveloped and talent-deprived the Bears' offensive roster is, the point totals are saying a lot about the team's coaching staff.

Whether or not a head coaching gig is in line for Getsy down the line, he's "focused on the job at hand," according to Matt Eberflus, and is an instrumental part of the offense.

