Matt LaFleur: We thank Joe Barry for his commitment and contributions to our success

The Packers have confirmed that defensive coordinator Joe Barry will not return to the team in 2024.

Barry was with the Packers for the last three seasons.

"We want to thank Joe for his commitment and contributions to our success the past three seasons," head coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement. "These decisions are extremely difficult and Joe is one of the best men I've had the opportunity to work with in this league."

Green Bay finished the season No. 10 in points allowed and No. 17 in yards allowed. But the team had some significant struggles against teams with poor offenses, most notably the Panthers in Week 16. While the Packers won that game, Carolina scored 30 points for the first time all season. The Panthers then didn’t score another point for the rest of the year.

Barry just completed his third season as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator. He and LaFleur previously worked together on the 2017 Rams staff. Barry was previously a DC for Detroit from 2007-2008 and Washington from 2015-2016.