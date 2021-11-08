Matt LaFleur takes blame for Jordan Love’s struggles against blitz vs. Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuluo unleashed the hounds on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in his first career start on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs blitzed their way to a win over Love and the Packers, and coach Matt LaFleur was more than willing to take the blame for the performance.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Love completed 6-of-17 passes for 30 yards against the blitz in the Packers’ 13-7 loss to the Chiefs. He completed 13-for-17 for 160 yards when not blitzed.

The drastic split in performance created the winning edge for the Chiefs.

LaFleur was ready to fall on the sword. He said he didn’t have a good enough plan for Love against the blitz.

“This one falls on me, squarely,” LaFleur said. “Obviously didn’t have a good enough plan for some of the zero pressures.”

Love finished the game completing 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was 6-of-14 for 42 yards and an interception when targeting All-Pro receiver Davante Adams.

LaFleur said the Packers didn’t make the Chiefs pay when they sent blitzes with no safety help in the middle of the field.

“Ultimately, it comes down to myself, making sure we have a better plan to handle those pressures. Certainly we did not do that tonight,” LaFleur said.

The Chiefs sacked Love only once but hit him seven times total. He played from only a handful of clean pockets.

LaFleur was still happy with the way Love played regardless of how he called the game.

“I was really proud of the way he played. He hung in there. He took hits and was delivering the ball. Ultimately, I have to be better, and this one falls squarely on me,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he called too many “long-developing plays” against blitzes. The protection wasn’t good enough for Love to get the ball out of his hands on time and safeguard against extra pressure.

“That’s on me,” LaFleur said.

The Packers finally got a score on a touchdown pass from Love to Allen Lazard in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs created a few first downs on the ensuing possession to ice the game. It was too little, too late for Love and the Packers against the blitz.

