Matt LaFleur: Can’t put all blame for missed kicks on Mason Crosby

Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a game-winning field goal in overtime on Sunday and he hit four field goals over the course of the game, but it was not one of the veteran’s best days as a professional.

Crosby missed three other field goal attempts, including one on the last play of regulation and another earlier in the overtime session. He called himself his “harshest critic” after the game and said he’d work to clean up what went wrong for him against the Bengals.

On Monday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that all of the blame for the misses shouldn’t fall on Crosby.

“I think there’s just some things that we absolutely need to clean up just from an operation standpoint,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “You can’t put all of that on Mason. I thought there’s some areas that we have to make sure we get corrected, and we will.”

Long snapper Hunter Bradley and holder Corey Bojorquez are the other members of the operation, but LaFleur said he’s “not going to throw anybody under the bus” by commenting further about what needs to be corrected in Green Bay.

