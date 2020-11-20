Matt LaFleur says Davante Adams “good to go”

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams didn’t practice on Thursday because of an ankle injury, but there does not appear to be any concern about his status for Sunday.

Adams practiced on Friday and head coach Matt LaFleur sounds like a man who plans to have Adams running routes for Aaron Rodgers against the Colts this weekend.

“He should be good to go,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

Adams played through the injury against the Jaguars last weekend and came up with the game-winning touchdown. He had eight catches for 66 yards and lost a fumble.

While LaFleur is bullish on Adams, it looks less likely that Allen Lazard will return to the lineup this weekend. LaFleur said he’s hopeful, but “I think it’ll be more something we’ll figure out on Sunday.”

