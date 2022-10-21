The Packers may get a veteran boost to their receiving corps this weekend.

Or they may not.

While receiver Sammy Watkins was designated to return from injured reserve this week and has started practicing, there’s no guarantee he’ll be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

“It’s kind of up in the air right now, I’d say,” head coach Matt LaFleur said in his Friday press conference. “He’s gotten through practice the last couple days. So, we’ll see how he responds. And certainly, I think we’d like to get him out there. But at the same time, you don’t want to put a guy at further risk. So, we’ll just kind of see where he’s at.”

Watkins has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He’s been out since Week Two.

Watkins caught six passes for 11 yards in the first two games of the season.

If the Packers elect to activate Watkins, that announcement is likely to come on Saturday.

Matt LaFleur: Sammy Watkins status for Sunday “up in the air right now” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk