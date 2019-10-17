Matt LaFleur sacks Packers’ sack celebrations

Za'Darius Smith has six sacks in six games, giving him reason to celebrate.

He borrowed Ray Lewis’ squirrel dance two weeks ago after the Hall of Fame linebacker questioned the leadership of the Packers’ front seven. After a sack of Matthew Stafford on Monday night, Smith pretended to take a nap.

Smith, though, revealed Thursday that Matt LeFleur “don’t want me to do celebrations anymore.”

The Packers coach told Smith to sack the celebrations because they were taking too long.

“He felt, situations during that time [affects the] the punt team or they want to go for fourth down, I’m taking up too much time,” Smith said, via video from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “So if you get a chance, talk to him. . . . Get it up to Roger Goodell, see if we could get some celebration time, that would be awesome, man, for all the fans out there. Please do that.”

NFL rules call for celebrations not to exceed 40 seconds.

Smith, though, won’t celebrate if he gets to Derek Carr.

“I had one for this week,” Smith said. “It was going to be nice.”